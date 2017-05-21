Ortom, Wheelbarrows ‘Youth empowerment’ gone wrong! – Pulse Nigeria
|
Guardian
|
Ortom, Wheelbarrows 'Youth empowerment' gone wrong!
Pulse Nigeria
Distributing wheelbarrows yo youths at a time when Benue is losing its 'Food Basket of the Nation' title due to incessant attacks from suspected Fulani herdsmen is misplaced priority. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche.
Opinion: 4 ways Samuel Ortom can save his disastrous governorship of Benue state
