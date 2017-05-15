Oshiomhole, Apostle Suleman, others graced I Go Dye’s housewarming for mum

By AYO ONIKOYI

Hotshot comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye has finally dedicated the mansion he built for himself and mum at a housewarming ceremony that had many dignitaries like former governor of Edo State, Adam Oshiomhole and Apostle Suleman in attendance. The comedian picked last Sunday which coincided with Mothers’ Day to present the mansion named ‘Golden Eyes’ to his mother.

Having broken the news of the palatial edifice, Vanguard further investigation reveals that the mansion is a double castle; one for the comedian and the other for the mum.

These two edifices have been rumoured to be built by a former governor, while others have suggested that it was contracted to Revamp Construction Company owned by the comedian) to build it for Edo State billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo. We can authoritatively reveal after our investigation that the Royal Golden Seal, and Golden Eyes are both owned by Amb. Francis Agoda known as I Go Dye.

Each of the castle, ‘Golden Eyes’ and ‘Royal Golden Seal’ contains six bedrooms apartment, cinema pavilion, a front view with engrossed round concrete pillars of 95inches and 36feet height. The entire building was fortified with 75%concrete cast, just.

Speaking with Vanguard on phone, the comediam was effusive in his gratitude to God and all that graced the occasion.

“A trillion thanks to God Almighty for the gift of sound life and the grace that made this possible, also to all our mothers, who kept us alive,when we were conceived. Thank you so much.,,” he gushed

“I am overwhelmed with the immense love and support on my mother’s housewarming,yesterday (Sunday) #motherday my emotions run dry with joy and gratitude. I thank you all who took time to show me unconditional love and criticism,you all made me one of the best. I say I big thanks to God Almighty and my spiritual father who told me it would not rain. Thank you Apostle Johnson Suleman for coming even after a tasty service in church,you still made it to come and unveil and dedicate the ‘Golden Eyes’ to the glory of God,my friend and father the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Aliu Oshiomhole who astonished me with his remarkable speech,while unveiling ‘Golden Eyes,” he said.

Continuing, he also thanked Chief Michael Ikuku, who was father of the day who gave his mum the key to the house, including the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebe, who, he said drove from Asaba to bless his mum. He also thanked Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, former Majority Leader and Governorship aspirant, Amb.Karo EKewenu, executive director on oil and gas to Delta State and all his colleagues

