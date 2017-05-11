Pages Navigation Menu

Oshiomhole donates cash, food items to IDPs in Edo – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017


Oshiomhole donates cash, food items to IDPs in Edo
BENIN—IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, lara, yesterday, donated food items and cash to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Camp in Ohogua, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

