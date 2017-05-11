Oshiomhole donates cash, food items to IDPs in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, lara, yesterday, donated food items and cash to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Camp in Ohogua, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state. Oshiomhole said that the task of taking care of IDPs must not only rest on government.

had continued the project irrespective of the fact that she is no longer the first lady of Edo State.

Oshiomhole, who expressed joy that the children were well taken care of, stressed the need for all IDP camps in the country to be well equipped with a view to giving the children good and quality up bringing.

“This is part of my wife’s commitment under the We Care Trust programme. We are happy to do more. We are really touched that so much can be done with so little resources. I am happy to see children well brought up to live a decent life despite their challenges. The current governor is just as committed and I am sure that he will give them the support they need.”

This is also part of Edo community, it is a core part of Edo and like every other part they will get what is due to them.”

