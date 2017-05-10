Pages Navigation Menu

Osibanjo comes for critics; ‘President Buhari handed over to me’

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ag. president Yemi Osibanjo has addressed the speculations making the rounds that President Buhari did not properly hand over power to him.

Replying a Twitter user who questioned the ‘hand over’ the professor said  that the President did transfer power to him and that he had sent a letter to the Senate in compliance with S.145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Here’s what he said after the cut

He has however deleted this tweet…

Note: That section of the constitution reads:

“Whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

