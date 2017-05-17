Osinbajo announces new strategy to derisk Nigeria’s cash-crunched power sector – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BusinessDay
Osinbajo announces new strategy to derisk Nigeria's cash-crunched power sector
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday that the federal government is investing some hundreds of billions of naira in an assurance scheme that would provide the much needed liquidity in the power sector and attract additional investments.
