Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo announces new strategy to derisk Nigeria’s cash-crunched power sector – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Osinbajo announces new strategy to derisk Nigeria's cash-crunched power sector
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday that the federal government is investing some hundreds of billions of naira in an assurance scheme that would provide the much needed liquidity in the power sector and attract additional investments.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.