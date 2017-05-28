Osinbajo Appoints New PenCom DG, BoI Chairman, MD – THISDAY Newspapers
|
|
Osinbajo Appoints New PenCom DG, BoI Chairman, MD
Exercising his powers as Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo last night made his first set of appointments since President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a medical vacation to the United Kingdom. Osinbajo, according to an announcement made by the …
