Osinbajo approves appointments for PenCom, BOI, others

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the weekend approved appointments for some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

A statement by Chris C. Okeke on behalf of the Director (Press) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said all the appointments take immediate except those that need Senate’s confirmation.

Alh. Ali Usman is now the Chairman, National Pension Commission, but to be subjected to confirmation by the Senate.

The new Director-General of National Pension Commission is Mr. Funso Doherty. His appointment is also subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Mr. Manase Benga is Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission and requires Senate’s confirmation.

Zaki Magawata was named as the Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission. Appointment subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission is

Ben Oviosun, also to be confirmed by the Senate.

Nyerere Ayim is the Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission. Appointment to be subjected to Senate’s confirmation.

Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman is the Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI).

The Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI) is Mr. Olukayode Pitan, while Mr. Emeka Nwakpa is the Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer Protection Council.

