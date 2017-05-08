Fani-Kayode predicts Osinbajo will be sworn in as president – NAIJ.COM
Fani-Kayode predicts Osinbajo will be sworn in as president
Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's former aviation Minister, has reacted to the release of 82 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram and President Muhammadu Buhari's trip to London. Fani-Kayode wondered why journalists were not allowed into the Presidential Villa …
