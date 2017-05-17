Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo cannot replace Buhari in 2019 if anything happens to PMB – Northern elders – Vanguard

The Northern Elders Forum has declared that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo cannot replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should anything happen to Buhari who has been abroad for a medical follow-up. Chairman of Northern Elders …
