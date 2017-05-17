Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo cannot replace Buhari in 2019 if president dies – Northern Elders

Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, has maintained that should President Muhammadu Buhari’s failing health prevents him from seeking re-election in 2019, the North must retain the presidency. Abdullahi stressed that the region must be allowed to field a presidential candidate through the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 should Buhari fail to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

