Osinbajo can’t replace Buhari in 2019 if anything happens – Northern elders

Northern Elders Forum yesterday declared that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo cannot replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should anything happen to Buhari who has been abroad for medical check-up. Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said should President Muhammadu Buhari’s fail to seek re-election in 2019, the North must retain the […]

