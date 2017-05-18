Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo can’t replace Buhari in 2019 if anything happens – Northern elders

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Northern Elders Forum yesterday declared that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo cannot replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should anything happen to Buhari who has been abroad for medical check-up. Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said should President Muhammadu Buhari’s fail to seek re-election in 2019, the North must retain the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

