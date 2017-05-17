Osinbajo condemns coup in Cote d’Ivoire amid similar fears in Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Osinbajo condemns coup in Cote d'Ivoire amid similar fears in Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria condemned in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d'Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country's Armed Forces mutinied against the Government.
