Osinbajo condemns coup in Cote d’Ivoire amid similar fears in Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Osinbajo condemns coup in Cote d'Ivoire amid similar fears in Nigeria
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria condemned in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d'Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country's Armed Forces mutinied against the Government.
