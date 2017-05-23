Osinbajo condemns Machester bombing

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned “the despicable terrorist attack on innocent people in Manchester, United Kingdom yesterday, Monday, May 22, 2017.” A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said “On behalf of the people and Government of Nigeria, Prof Osinbajo expresses heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the government and people of the United Kingdom […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

