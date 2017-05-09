Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo congratulates France president-elect

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.In a congratulatory letter to the 39-year old.

President-elect, Osinbajo said he received the news of his election with satisfaction, noting that the relations between Nigeria and France had blossomed under successive governments.

He expressed the hope that the incoming government would further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries.According to him, under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, there has been a very close collaboration between Nigeria and France in the war against terror.

The acting president commended the role played by France in the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the regional initiative against terrorism.

He described Macron’s election as a source of inspiration, particularly for the French people.Osinbajo said the election indicates a greater future in which the French Republic would continue to play its active role in boosting relations with Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.

He said the country was looking forward to working closely with Macron to promote international cooperation and advance peace and security.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.