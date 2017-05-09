Osinbajo congratulates France president-elect

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.In a congratulatory letter to the 39-year old.

President-elect, Osinbajo said he received the news of his election with satisfaction, noting that the relations between Nigeria and France had blossomed under successive governments.

He expressed the hope that the incoming government would further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries.According to him, under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, there has been a very close collaboration between Nigeria and France in the war against terror.

The acting president commended the role played by France in the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the regional initiative against terrorism.

He described Macron’s election as a source of inspiration, particularly for the French people.Osinbajo said the election indicates a greater future in which the French Republic would continue to play its active role in boosting relations with Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.

He said the country was looking forward to working closely with Macron to promote international cooperation and advance peace and security.

