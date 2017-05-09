Osinbajo Congratulates Macron

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the acting President’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter he sent to the President-elect.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying that he received the news of the election of the 39-year-old Macron with satisfaction.

The acting President noted that under successive governments, the relations between Nigeria and France had blossomed even as he expressed the optimism that the incoming government would further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries.

The statement said, “Under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, there has been a very close collaboration between Nigeria and France in the war against terror.

“Prof Osinbajo observed that Macron’s election is a source of inspiration especially for the French people and portends a greater future in which the French Republic will continue to play its active role, boosting relations with Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.”

“The acting President then noted that the Buhari administration is looking forward to working closely with President-elect Macron to promote international cooperation, advance peace and security, consolidate mutual trade relations and strengthen economic partnership for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.”

