Osinbajo demands high performance from NSIA board
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday inaugurated a 9 member board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.
Speaking at the event, Osinbajo charged the members to expertise that would yield positive results.
Details later
