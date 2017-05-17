Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again
Daily Post Nigeria
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, again failed to swear in two confirmed Ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) on Wednesday. Osinbajo is currently presiding over today's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council …
