Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, again failed to swear in two confirmed Ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) on Wednesday. Osinbajo is currently presiding over today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. Ocheni and Hassan were screened and confirmed by the Senate two […]

Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.