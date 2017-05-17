Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, again failed to swear in two confirmed Ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) on Wednesday. Osinbajo is currently presiding over today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. Ocheni and Hassan were screened and confirmed by the Senate two […]
Osinbajo fails to swear in new Ministers again
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!