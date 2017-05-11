Osinbajo fails to swear in new ministers

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo did not swear in the two Ministers Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday. Ocheni and Hassan had been screened and confirmed by the Senate last week but are yet to be sworn in. Ocheni is to replace the late James Ocholi who died […]

