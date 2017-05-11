Osinbajo fails to swear in new ministers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo did not swear in the two Ministers Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday. Ocheni and Hassan had been screened and confirmed by the Senate last week but are yet to be sworn in. Ocheni is to replace the late James Ocholi who died […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
