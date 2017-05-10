Osinbajo has no powers as ‘Coordinator’, Buhari should be impeached – Adegboruwa

Legal practitioner, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari “for gross misconduct”. Adegboruwa said this in a statement on Wednesday. He spoke in reaction to Buhari’s letter to the Senate. The content read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, has come under condemnations. It read: […]

Osinbajo has no powers as ‘Coordinator’, Buhari should be impeached – Adegboruwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

