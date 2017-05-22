Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo, IBB, Others Intervene To Save Emir Of Kano From Assembly Probe

The Kano State House of Assembly suspended the probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Monday. The suspension of the probe followed the intervention of prominent Nigerians who begged Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to call off the investigation in the interest of peace in Kano State, SaharaReporters reports. Kano State House Speaker…

