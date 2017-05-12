Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Inaugurates Board Of NSIA – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Osinbajo Inaugurates Board Of NSIA
Leadership Newspapers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with expressing hope that the fund will remain strategic to the country's growth and development as it maneuvers its way out of recession.
Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, boardVanguard

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.