Osinbajo inaugurates industrial council – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Osinbajo inaugurates industrial council
The Nation Newspaper
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday inaugurated the Presidential Industrial Policy and Competiveness Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He urged the Council to develop policies to make the economy more competitive. The industrial …
Osinbajo Inaugurates Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council
Make Nigeria competitive – Osinbajo urges Dangote, others
Osinbajo, Dangote, others in industrial policy council
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!