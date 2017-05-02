Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo Lampoons Dino Melaye, Lai Mohammed at #ThePlatform

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Monday took a comical swipe at Senator Dino Melaye and Information Minister Alhaji Mohammed while describing how creative Nigerians are, especially in comedy both as professionals and amateurs.

The Vice President at The Platform convened by Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, lampooned Senator Dino Melaye, whom he said recently released a CD on his Aje kun Iya hit track.

Osinbajo said: “Nobody is as funny as Nigerians, whether professional or amateur. We even have a member of the national assembly who recently launched a CD; Aje kun iya ni o je. Who hasn’t heard of Aje kun iya ni o je”?

“We are the most innovative entrepreneurs. The other day someone showed me a text; the young man had invited him to a book launch titled: Seven Steps to Becoming a Professional Whistleblower.

“And by the way, we all know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best! We beat the Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down.”

