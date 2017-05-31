Osinbajo: Low income Nigerians can own homes with N30K – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo: Low income Nigerians can own homes with N30K

Osinbajo: Low income Nigerians can own homes with N30K
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is implementing a N100 billion Family Home Fund, which provides inexpensive mortgages to Nigerians who can afford N30, 000 per month. Residential estate. Osinbajo said the scheme has taken …
