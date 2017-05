Osinbajo: Low income Nigerians can own homes with N30K

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is implementing a N100 billion Family Home Fund, which provides inexpensive mortgages to Nigerians who can afford N30, 000 per month.

Osinbajo said the scheme has taken off in 11 states.

The Acting President first gave a hint of the scheme in his May 29 Democracy Day Broadcast.

He further elaborated later on it at the Social Investment Programme’s score card presentation organised as part of activities to mark the 2017 Democracy Day celebration.

According to him, “there is also an aspect of the SIP that has not been mentioned. This is N100 billion set aside for the Family Home Fund of our Social Housing Project.’’

Explaining the operation of the fund, Osinbajo said “the N100 billion is a yearly contribution to our N1 trillion Social Housing Fund, the largest in the history of the country.

“Both the World Bank and AFDB are contributors to the fund from which developers will borrow 80% of cost of project and counter fund with their own 20%.’’

The Acting President added that “the same fund will enable us to provide inexpensive mortgages for hundreds of thousands across the country especially for Nigerians who can afford N30, 000 per month.’’

”We expect that this Family Housing Fund will jumpstart and expand construction exponentially across the country,’’he said.

Some of the houses are estimated to cost as low as N2.5 million, which would be paid for through the monthly mortgages.

Earlier in his broadcast to the nation Prof. Osinbajo stated that “the 2017 budget provides for substantial investment to implement our Social Housing Programme.’’

“The Family Home Fund of our Social Housing Programme will provide inexpensive mortgages for low-income individuals and families across the country,’’ he added.

