Osinbajo makes first appointments

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In what appeared a further test of his powers as acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday appointed a new Director General for the National Pension Commission PENCOM.

The new appointee, Mr Funso Doherty whose appointment is subject to senate confirmation replaces Mal. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman who has now been appointed as Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI).

