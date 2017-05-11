Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo must ignore mischief makers, we support him as Acting President – Northern elders

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Thursday urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to ignore mischief makers seeking to pitch him against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern people, stressing that they were totally in support of him as the Acting President. Speaking with newsmen, Deputy leader of the Forum, Paul Unongo appealed to Osinbajo to […]

Osinbajo must ignore mischief makers, we support him as Acting President – Northern elders

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.