Osinbajo must ignore mischief makers, we support him as Acting President – Northern elders
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Thursday urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to ignore mischief makers seeking to pitch him against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern people, stressing that they were totally in support of him as the Acting President. Speaking with newsmen, Deputy leader of the Forum, Paul Unongo appealed to Osinbajo to […]
