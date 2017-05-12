Osinbajo Northern elders declare support for acting President – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Osinbajo Northern elders declare support for acting President
Pulse Nigeria
The group also praised Buhari's administration for restoring peace to the North-East, and its fight against corruption. Published: 28 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at FEC meeting play. Vice President Yemi …
Nigeria: What Is Wrong With This Anti-Corruption War?
The North Is Ready To Confront Any Group Calling For The Breakup Of Nigeria – Northern Elders
Dambanzau Pledged Allegiance to Osinbajo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!