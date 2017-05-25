Osinbajo, Okowa, Oborevwori, Isoko nation hail Clark at 90

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has felicitated with elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 90th birthday.

Professor Osinbajo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, joined family members, friends, colleagues and the entire Ijaw nation in commemorating the milestone in the life of the nationalist, whose life reflects the collective and continuous effort towards building a great nation.

Meanwhile, Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Sherriff Oborevwori, yesterday congratulated elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 90th birthday.

Also, Isoko Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Isoko nation, has congratulated Chief Clark on the celebration of his 90th birthday anniversary, describing him as the architect of resource control.

Describing the nonagenarian as a dependable voice for the people of the Niger Delta, Okowa and Oborevwori said Chief Clark is a father figure and a rallying point for all Deltans in general and Niger Deltans in particular, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, said that the nonagenarian has worked very hard to bring lasting peace to the oil-rich Niger Delta region as a dependable voice for equity, justice and good governance in Nigeria.

According to the governor, the nonagenarian is deeply committed to national development and the well being of his people.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I most sincerely congratulate you, Chief Clark, as you clock the enviable age of 90 years. As a great nationalist, you have conscientiously served our dear country in various capacities without blemish and this is why you have remained relevant as a dependable voice of the people,” he said.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Oborevwori, described Chief Clark as a national icon, adding that he is “is a crusader of equity, justice and good governance.”

Oborevwori in a telephone chat with Vanguard said: “Chief Clark is a father figure who has been at the forefront of the struggle for the development of the Niger Delta region.”

Adding that his commitment to the Niger Delta struggle was unequalled.

IDU, in a statement by its President General, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said : “Clark is a foremost nationalist and a voice to the voiceless. He is the architect of resource control, justice and good governance.

“He is a pride and gift to the Niger Delta people in particular and Nigeria as a whole. His patriotic service to our father land has made indelible marks in national development. Today, we join the World and other Nigerians in celebrating his statesmanship and greatness.”

