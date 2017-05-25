Osinbajo on Biafra: “Only Fools Learn From Experience and Not History”

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osibanjo Reacts To Biafra Agitation. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has asked Nigerians to learn from the history of Nigeria’s civil war rather than beating the drums of a second civil war, saying while the wise learn from history, experience remains the best teacher for a fool. In a keynote address, “Greater Together than Apart” delivered …

