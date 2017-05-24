Osinbajo, others honor late Channels TV’s Chukwuma Onuekwusi at FEC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Wednesday meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, started on an emotional note when the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo announced the demise of, the Channels Television, State House correspondent who died on Tuesday.

Hardly had the meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja began when Osinbajo called the Ministers to observe one minute silence in honor of the departed.

He described Onuekwusi as an articulate and patriotic Journalist.

“Honourable ministers and members of the Federal Executive Council, yesterday we got a very sad news of the passing on of one of the members of State House family. He is Chukwuma Onuekwusi, of the Channels Television, who passed on after a brief illnesses yesterday.

“I want us in recognition of the fact that we remember a very good, a very articulate and also a very patriotic and committed Journalist, I want us in honour of this fine gentleman rise and observe a minute silence.

“We pray for the comfort of his family and all of those he left behind, Amen”, the Acting President said

Meanwhile, the meeting is still ongoing.

The post Osinbajo, others honor late Channels TV’s Chukwuma Onuekwusi at FEC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

