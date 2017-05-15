Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Pictured Preaching At A Branch Of RCCG In Abuja. Okorocha Spotted Too

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, delivered a sermon at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja yesterday May 14th. He was joined at the service by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha. Photos Below:  

The post Osinbajo Pictured Preaching At A Branch Of RCCG In Abuja. Okorocha Spotted Too appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

