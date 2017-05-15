Osinbajo Pictured Preaching At A Branch Of RCCG In Abuja. Okorocha Spotted Too

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, delivered a sermon at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja yesterday May 14th. He was joined at the service by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha. Photos Below:

