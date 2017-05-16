Osinbajo reviewing 2017 Budget‎ – Presidency

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is currently reviewing the 2017 Budget. This was confirmed by his Senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande via his Twitter account on Monday. Akande also revealed that Osinbajo presided over a meeting with the economic management team, with the aim of reviewing the 2017 appropriation bill, […]

Osinbajo reviewing 2017 Budget‎ – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

