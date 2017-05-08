Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara pay farewell visit to Buhari – Premium Times
Premium Times
Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara pay farewell visit to Buhari
Premium Times
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday night paid a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was scheduled to leave for London on medical trip. The President, who confirmed this development on his twitter …
