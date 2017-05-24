Osinbajo seeks National Assembly’s nod for $1.28b in external borrowing plan

• Pledges to rebuild groundnut pyramid in Kano

• Buhari has not failed Nigerians, says media aide

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sought approval of the National Assembly to include the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) and Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN-II) into the $1.28 billion 2016-2018 external borrowing plan.

The facility, according to Osinbajo, was omitted in the 2014-2016 external borrowing plan approved by the National Assembly.In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and dated May 16, 2017, the Acting President said based on the importance of the projects, there was need to seek the inclusion.

He said: “In view of the importance attached to these two projects by our administration, it has become imperative to seek for your usual understanding and kind consideration for the inclusion of the DBN and FAFIN-II into the 2016-2018 external borrowing plan as addendum.”

In the two-page letter, Osinbajo noted that DBN was a multi-donor supported bank being supported by the World Bank, KfW Development of Germany and French Development Agency in the sum of $500 million, $450 million and $130 million, respectively, adding that the donors were ready to release funds to the DBN following the approval of the legislature.

Osinbajo said while the FAFIN-II was being supported by KfW Development Bank of Germany in the sum of €9 million, the first phase of FAFIN-1 was in the €10.5 million, whose financing agreement was executed on October 3, 2013.

He said the second tranche of €9 million would consolidate on the gains in the investment of the first tranche. In another development, the Acting President yesterday said the Federal Government would revamp Kano groundnut pyramid in a bid to sustain economic growth in the state.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the second Kano Economic and Investment Summit, said the Federal Government had also set aside special intervention in 2017 budget for free trade in Kano part of which shall be deployed to reactivate the moribund industries in the state.

The Acting President, represented by Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said the Federal Government would soon place embargo on importation of food crops that can grow in the country.

Meanwhile, the Presidency yesterday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had not failed Nigerians in the last two years.Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this after presidential media aides joined newsmen to observe a minute silence in honour of Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels Television State House Correspondent, who died yesterday.

He described as unfair the “failure” rating of the government when it was only in its mid-term of a four-year mandate.Adesina, who dismissed the reports of alleged coup plot, describing the response made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai as only “a routine warning from the army,” craved the indulgence of Nigerians not to take the report beyond what it is.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

