Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Set To Sign 2017 Budget – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Osinbajo Set To Sign 2017 Budget
Leadership Newspapers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is set to assent to the 2017 budget, as the presidency clarified yesterday that he has the constitutional powers to sign the appropriation bill. This is just as budget passed by the National Assembly two weeks ago was
[ May 20, 2017 ] Osinbajo receives 2017 budget, set to sign Top NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.