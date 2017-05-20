Osinbajo Set To Sign 2017 Budget – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Osinbajo Set To Sign 2017 Budget
Leadership Newspapers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is set to assent to the 2017 budget, as the presidency clarified yesterday that he has the constitutional powers to sign the appropriation bill. This is just as budget passed by the National Assembly two weeks ago was …
