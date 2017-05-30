Osinbajo signs 2 bills for ease of credit access
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed into law two bills that would facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The laws are: the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act, 2017 (otherwise known as Collateral Registry Act) and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017.
