Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Signs 2017 Budget of N7.44 Trillion on Thursday June 1, 2017 by 9AM

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 Budget of N7.44 Trillion into law on Thursday, June 2nd, 2017 by 9:00 A.M at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the President had a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly where the date and time of the budget passage was announced.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This comes after the ₦

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.