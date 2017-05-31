Osinbajo Signs 2017 Budget of N7.44 Trillion on Thursday June 1, 2017 by 9AM

The acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 Budget of N7.44 Trillion into law on Thursday, June 2nd, 2017 by 9:00 A.M at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the President had a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly where the date and time of the budget passage was announced.

This comes after the ₦

