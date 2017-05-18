Osinbajo signs three executive orders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday signed three executive orders that will significantly change some of the ways government business and operations are conducted in the country.

A statement from Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President said the executive orders were issued “in exercise of the presidential authorities vested in the Executive arm of government.”

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo signed three executive orders giving specific instructions on a number of policy issues affecting:

*the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country,

*timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government and

*support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government.

Akande noted that “ahead of the signing, the Acting President held an interactive session at the old Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa with all relevant government officials, including ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies among others. The session was meant to directly engage government officials who would be implementing the orders and the new instructions.”

The post Osinbajo signs three executive orders appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

