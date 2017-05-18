Osinbajo signs three Executive orders to ease business operations in Nigeria

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has, Thursday, signed three executive orders which are all aimed at improving private and government’s business operations in the country.

Following the campaign for Nigerians to patronise more of the country’s local content and or product and jettison the consumption of foreign goods to boost the country’s economy, the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government has maintained doggedness in ensuring that laws are made to the effect of providing an enabling ground for local businesses to thrive and compete globally.

Nigeria has all the basic requirements to grow her economy and create millions of jobs if the business environment is made friendly, especially to encourage local producers and local products. This calls to mind the Made-In-Nigeria project championed by this government.

However, to make this happen, the country needs a visionary, exemplary leadership that has the priority list and patriotic citizenry and the Buhari-led administration is not wavering in its promise to make for an enabling business environment for Nigerians.

To this end, the Acting President has signed three executive orders including that of the Ease of doing business which is one of the bills brought forward by the Senate to help local producers.

The three executive orders signed by Professor Osinbajo are:

1.Ease of Doing Business ( part of Senate Plan)

2. Support for ‘Made in Nigeria’ (an idea by the Senate President) 3. Timely submission of MDAs budgets (issue raised by the Senate)

Earlier before the Acting President signed the executive orders, he chaired an interactive session on “Ease of Doing Business” with Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Federal Agencies including ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments at the old Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa.

The session was meant to directly engage government officials who would be implementing the orders and the new instructions.

