Osinbajo signs two new laws to ease MSMEs access to credit – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Osinbajo signs two new laws to ease MSMEs access to credit
The Nation Newspaper
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday signed into law two bills from the National Assembly that will facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The bills, which have now become 'Acts', are the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets …
Osinbajo Signs Law Allowing Nigerians Use Cars as Collateral
[The Presidential Blog] Osinbajo is bent on making life easier for small and medium businesses
