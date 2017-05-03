Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo stands in for Buhari at Wednesday’s FEC meeting [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 3, 2017

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, again represented President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting. Although reports claimed that Buhari’s itinerary for the week shows he will be available for the meeting, Osinbajo stood in. Two weeks ago, Buhari was also absent at the weekly council meeting. The meeting did not hold last […]

