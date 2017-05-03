Osinbajo stands in for Buhari at Wednesday’s FEC meeting [PHOTOS]

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, again represented President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting. Although reports claimed that Buhari’s itinerary for the week shows he will be available for the meeting, Osinbajo stood in. Two weeks ago, Buhari was also absent at the weekly council meeting. The meeting did not hold last […]

Osinbajo stands in for Buhari at Wednesday’s FEC meeting [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

