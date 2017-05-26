Osinbajo storms Garki market to buy fish (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Friday made a surprise visit to the popular Garki market in Abuja. Osinbajo during his visit engaged some fish sellers in dialogue on how prices of products are faring in the market. The acting president, who stormed the market in company of his aides, had hearty chat with some […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

