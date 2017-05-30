Osinbajo tasks security agents on clash of herdsmen, farmers



The Federal Government yesterday charged security agents to formulate strategies to end herdsmen’s and farmers’ conflicts.The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo made the call in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Osinbajo said the clashes had overwhelmed the country’s security structures and led to the loss of lives and property.He said: “We are working with state governments and tasking our security agencies to design effective strategies and interventions that would bring this menace to an end.

“We are determined to ensure that anyone who uses violence, or carries arms without legal authority is apprehended and sanctioned.”The decision to apprehend arms-carrying herdsmen had earlier received the support of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

The governors who promulgated anti-grazing laws to end the crises prescribed treating the crime as terrorism.They also pledged to promote ranching since it had proved to be the best way of rearing livestock globally.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

