Osinbajo to decide SGF Babachir Lawal’s fate – Senator Sani – Daily Post Nigeria
|
The Punch
|
Osinbajo to decide SGF Babachir Lawal's fate – Senator Sani
Daily Post Nigeria
The Chairman, Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Issues in the North-East, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo can determine the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.
FG's integrity at stake over suspended SGF's investigation – Senate committee
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!