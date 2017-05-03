Osinbajo to submit report on Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke on Monday

The three-man panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will submit its findings on Monday. Lawal and Oke were suspended last month and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, along with Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami […]

