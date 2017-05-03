Osinbajo to submit report on Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke on Monday
The three-man panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will submit its findings on Monday. Lawal and Oke were suspended last month and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, along with Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami […]
Osinbajo to submit report on Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke on Monday
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!