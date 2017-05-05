Osinbajo urges Christians to persevere in faith – The News
Osinbajo urges Christians to persevere in faith
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday urged Christians to persevere in their faith in order to live the live that Christ chose for them. Prof. Osinbajo gave the charge at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the St. Augustine's Major Seminary …
